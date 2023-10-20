Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 748.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,682,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,249.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.