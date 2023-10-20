Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $20.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OM. CL King began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Outset Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical Stock Down 6.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Outset Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Outset Medical by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OM opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.