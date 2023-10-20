Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

