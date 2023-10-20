Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PK opened at $11.77 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.