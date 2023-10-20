Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 13,147 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,120,078.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,149,573.68.

On Monday, October 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,124 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $1,165,804.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,175,168.24.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,609.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,132,351.11.

On Friday, September 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,142,429.72.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,152,466.02.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $1,154,175.13.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,159,068.75.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.01%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

About Interactive Brokers Group



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

