Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Permian Resources traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 331380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Permian Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
