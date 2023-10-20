Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

