Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after acquiring an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

