Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as high as C$1.52. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 108,891 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$537.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

