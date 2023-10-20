Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PIF opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$278.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$16.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.21.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of C$27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.43 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.