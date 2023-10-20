Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

