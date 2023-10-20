Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.77 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

