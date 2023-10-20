Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,249 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

KRE opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

