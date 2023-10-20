Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
IPDN opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.
Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
