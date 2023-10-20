ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 215,543 Shares

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $618,608.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519,973 shares in the company, valued at $24,452,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $285,228.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 161,863 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $435,411.47.

On Monday, October 9th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 75,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $250,475.96.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $9,299,000.00.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of PROK opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.48. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

ProKidney last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. Equities research analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 978.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after buying an additional 3,009,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 1,540.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 929,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 450.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 622,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,947,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,100,000 after acquiring an additional 595,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 1,451.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 423,043 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

