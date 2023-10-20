Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $159.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.