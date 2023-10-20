Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) versus Belden (NYSE:BDC) Critical Review

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Belden shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Belden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden 10.97% 27.11% 10.06% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 0 2 5 0 2.71 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Belden and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Belden currently has a consensus target price of $108.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.87%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Belden is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Belden and Proxim Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.61 billion 1.18 $254.66 million $6.70 10.84 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Volatility and Risk

Belden has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Belden beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belden

Belden Inc. provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end fiber and copper network systems. This segment serves commercial real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, financial, government, and broadband and wireless service providers, as well as end-markets, including sport venues, stadiums, data centers, military installations, and academia. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems; and industrial Ethernet switches, network management software, routers, firewalls, gateways, input/output (I/O) connectors/systems, industrial Ethernet cables, optical fiber industrial Ethernet cables, Fieldbus cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, and customer specific wiring solutions. This segment provides its products for use in applications comprising network and fieldbus infrastructure; sensor and actuator connectivity; and power, control, and data transmission; and supplies heat-shrinkable tubing and wire management products to protect and organize wire and cable assemblies. It serves distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

