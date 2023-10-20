PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.32

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and traded as high as $42.53. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 2,495 shares traded.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

