Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.32.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

FANG stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

