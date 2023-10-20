Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of C$790.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$823.32 million.
Get Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
TSE LUN opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.
Lundin Mining Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 60.00%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.