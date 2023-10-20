Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Lifted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.