Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

