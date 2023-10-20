Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,310 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $33.83 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,691.50, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

