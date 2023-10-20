Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NatWest Group were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWG. HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

