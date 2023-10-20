Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,509 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NiSource were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $25.63 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

