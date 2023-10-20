Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

