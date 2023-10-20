Raymond James & Associates Has $8.75 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

