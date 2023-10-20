Raymond James & Associates Has $9.28 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

