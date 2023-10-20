Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in nCino were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in nCino by 62.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in nCino by 56.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.49 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $77,028.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $1,061,074. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

