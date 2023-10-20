Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,719 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

