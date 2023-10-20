Raymond James & Associates Sells 116,634 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,634 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 943.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 152.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $239.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

