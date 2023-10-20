Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,226 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vontier were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VNT opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.