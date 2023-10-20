Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,441 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,681,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.48. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.