Raymond James Begins Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.95.

KLA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $465.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.72. KLA has a 12-month low of $271.53 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of KLA by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

