Raymond James Cuts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $27.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares set a $27.00 price target on Nuvei and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nuvei from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.23.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.14. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the third quarter worth $130,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.3% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 39.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 140.0% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

