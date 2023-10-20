Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,758 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,164. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $203.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average of $251.49. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.78.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

