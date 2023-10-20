Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,040 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 207.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.00. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

