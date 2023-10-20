Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,624 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

