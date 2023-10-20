Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

HACK stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.