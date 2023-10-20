Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,757,000 after buying an additional 653,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 686.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $42.59.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

