Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $149.93 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.50.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

