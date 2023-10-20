Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Citigroup increased their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.05.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX opened at $479.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.60. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 0.75.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.