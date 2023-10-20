Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -37.84%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

