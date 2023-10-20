Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.