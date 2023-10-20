Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 1.7 %

MSCI opened at $497.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.90. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.12 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.