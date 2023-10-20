Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 102,911 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 370.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

IEP opened at $17.35 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.05%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -155.04%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

