Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

