Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 854.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

