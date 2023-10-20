Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:PJUN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.