Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 595.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

